Washington 82, Washington St. 66

Motuga 0-6 1-2 1, Murekatete 5-12 0-0 10, Leger-Walker 14-26 5-5 40, Teder 1-5 0-0 3, Wallack 3-8 1-1 7, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-3 2-2 2, Tuhina 1-5 0-0 3, Totals 24-65 9-10 66
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs