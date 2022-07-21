Skip to main content
Washington 78, New York 69

Allen 3-7 0-0 7, Howard 7-12 2-2 17, Dolson 2-4 2-2 6, Dangerfield 2-4 1-2 6, Ionescu 6-14 2-2 15, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Willoughby 0-1 0-0 0, Han 1-6 0-0 3, Johannes 4-9 2-2 12, Whitcomb 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-62 9-10 69.

WASHINGTON (78)

Clark 1-4 1-2 3, Delle Donne 8-14 6-6 25, Austin 0-3 1-2 1, Atkins 6-13 3-4 16, Cloud 3-8 2-2 8, Hines-Allen 6-15 0-0 13, Williams 3-3 0-0 6, Machida 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 29-66 15-18 78.

New York 20 17 11 21 69
Washington 16 24 19 19 78

3-Point Goals_New York 8-26 (Johannes 2-6, Han 1-2, Howard 1-2, Dangerfield 1-3, Allen 1-4, Ionescu 1-4, Whitcomb 1-4, Dolson 0-1), Washington 5-21 (Delle Donne 3-6, Hines-Allen 1-4, Atkins 1-5, Cloud 0-1, Clark 0-2, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 32 (Howard 10), Washington 35 (Hines-Allen 8). Assists_New York 17 (Dangerfield 5), Washington 18 (Walker-Kimbrough 5). Total Fouls_New York 19, Washington 10. A_7,431 (4,200)

