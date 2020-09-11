https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Washington-80-Los-Angeles-72-15558809.php
Washington 80, Los Angeles 72
Leslie 3-5 0-0 8, Meesseman 7-12 0-0 14, Hines-Allen 13-20 1-2 30, Atkins 2-10 3-5 8, Mitchell 3-9 3-3 10, Coates 2-2 0-2 4, Gemelos 2-4 0-0 6, Sutton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 7-12 80.
Ogwumike 6-12 3-3 15, Sykes 4-9 2-2 11, Parker 4-9 1-2 9, C.Gray 9-17 2-2 21, Cooper 3-7 0-0 7, Augustus 2-4 0-0 4, Anigwe 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-11 2-2 5. Totals 29-70 10-11 72.
|Washington
|15
|24
|23
|18
|—
|80
|Los Angeles
|20
|25
|12
|15
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Washington 9-23 (Hines-Allen 3-4, Leslie 2-3, Gemelos 2-4, Atkins 1-3, Mitchell 1-5, Meesseman 0-3), Los Angeles 4-16 (C.Gray 1-3, Sykes 1-3, Williams 1-4, Ogwumike 0-2, Parker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 29 (Hines-Allen 8), Los Angeles 41 (Parker 17). Assists_Washington 24 (Mitchell 9), Los Angeles 15 (Parker 6). Total Fouls_Washington 13, Los Angeles 14.
