Washington 78, Seattle 75

G.Williams 2-6 2-2 6, Stewart 9-12 2-4 23, Charles 4-9 0-0 9, Bird 4-9 2-2 12, Loyd 4-13 6-6 15, Talbot 1-3 0-0 3, Magbegor 2-3 2-2 6, January 0-2 0-0 0, Prince 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 26-59 15-18 75.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended