Washington 75, Colorado 72

Brooks 9-12 4-4 25, Meah 4-5 2-2 10, Bajema 2-8 2-3 8, Menifield 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 3-8 0-1 7, K.Johnson 3-7 2-2 9, Fuller 2-3 2-2 6, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 12-14 75.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships