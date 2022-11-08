Skip to main content
Washington 69, Weber St. 52

Jones 2-10 4-4 8, Tamba 1-1 0-0 2, Ballard 1-6 3-5 6, Dinwiddie 4-8 5-6 14, Verplancken 4-9 2-2 12. Totals 16-46 16-19 52.

WASHINGTON (1-0)

Brooks 6-15 7-13 20, Meah 2-3 0-0 4, Bey 3-6 2-2 9, Fuller 5-9 2-2 12, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Bajema 3-7 1-2 9, Kepnang 0-0 3-4 3, Menifield 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 24-50 15-23 69.

Halftime_Washington 31-23. 3-Point Goals_Weber St. 4-24 (Verplancken 2-5, Ballard 1-5, Dinwiddie 1-5, Jones 0-6), Washington 6-20 (Menifield 2-3, Bajema 2-4, Bey 1-3, Brooks 1-5, Williams 0-2, Fuller 0-3). Fouled Out_Jones, Tamba, Kepnang. Rebounds_Weber St. 22 (Jones 6), Washington 33 (Kepnang 8). Assists_Weber St. 7 (Jones 7), Washington 5 (Fuller 3). Total Fouls_Weber St. 21, Washington 20.

