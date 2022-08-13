Washington 4, San Diego 3
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Palacios rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Drury 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meneses rf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Nola c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
|Washington
|000
|003
|10x
|—
|4