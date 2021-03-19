Washington 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0 — 1 Washington 0 0 2 — 2 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 8 (Fox, Strome), 16:42 (pp). Second Period_None. Third Period_2, Washington, Ovechkin 13 (Schultz, Kuznetsov), 13:18. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 14 (Chara, Carlson), 16:27. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-11-14_33. Washington 5-6-7_18. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3; Washington 0 of 1. Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 5-5-2 (18 shots-16 saves). Washington, Vanecek 13-5-3 (33-32). A_0 (18,277). T_2:20. Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Tony Sericolo. More for youSports'There's no excuse for that': NCAA blasted for disparity...By Doug BonjourSportsNo. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn: Time, TV and what you...By David Borges