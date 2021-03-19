Skip to main content
Washington 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0 1
Washington 0 0 2 2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 8 (Fox, Strome), 16:42 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Washington, Ovechkin 13 (Schultz, Kuznetsov), 13:18. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 14 (Chara, Carlson), 16:27.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-11-14_33. Washington 5-6-7_18.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3; Washington 0 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 5-5-2 (18 shots-16 saves). Washington, Vanecek 13-5-3 (33-32).

A_0 (18,277). T_2:20.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Tony Sericolo.

