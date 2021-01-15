Skip to main content
Washington 2, Buffalo 1

Washington 0 1 1 2
Buffalo 0 0 1 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Washington, Vrana 2 (Wilson), 1:34.

Third Period_2, Buffalo, Ristolainen 1 (Eichel, Hall), 0:31. 3, Washington, Wilson 1 (Backstrom), 7:47.

Shots on Goal_Washington 6-7-8_21. Buffalo 11-15-5_31.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 0; Buffalo 0 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Vanecek 1-0-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 0-1-0 (21-19).

A_0 (19,070). T_2:17.

Referees_Chris Lee, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Libor Suchanek.