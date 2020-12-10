Recommended Video:

Statistics after 12 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Smith 201 138 68.7 1363 6.78 4 2.0 5 2.5 68t 83.8
Haskins 146 89 61.0 939 6.43 4 2.7 3 2.1 40 80.3
K.Allen 87 60 69.0 610 7.01 4 4.6 1 1.1 52t 99.3
Thomas 1 1 100.0 28 28.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 28 118.8
TEAM 435 288 66.2 2678 6.76 12 2.8 9 2.1 68t 86
OPPONENTS 396 255 64.4 2446 6.81 18 4.5 11 2.8 56t 87
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Gibson 141 659 4.7 40 11
McKissic 55 231 4.2 14 1
Barber 73 196 2.7 15 3
Haskins 13 30 2.3 19 1
McLaurin 2 30 15.0 27 0
K.Allen 7 26 3.7 13 1
Gandy-Golden 1 22 22.0 22 0
Wright 3 16 5.3 9 0
Thomas 2 5 2.5 3 0
Smith 9 3 0.3 5 0
TEAM 306 1218 4.0 40 17
OPPONENTS 311 1285 4.1 50t 9
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
McLaurin 71 977 13.8 68t 3
McKissic 56 408 7.3 26 0
Thomas 43 426 9.9 30 5
Gibson 32 233 7.3 40 0
Wright 24 173 7.2 22 0
S.Sims 20 191 9.6 30 1
Inman 18 163 9.1 17t 2
C.Sims 18 337 18.7 45 1
Barber 2 11 5.5 7 0
Baugh 1 2 2.0 2 0
Gandy-Golden 1 3 3.0 3 0
Hemingway 1 10 10.0 10 0
Sprinkle 1 6 6.0 6 0
TEAM 288 2940 10.2 68t 12
OPPONENTS 255 2696 10.6 56t 18
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Fuller 4 0 0.0 0 0
Moreau 2 0 0.0 0 0
Moreland 1 32 32.0 32 0
Sweat 1 15 15.0 15t 1
Collins 1 1 1.0 1 0
Bostic 1 0 0.0 0 0
Holcomb 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 11 48 4.4 32 1
OPPONENTS 9 148 16.4 49 0
SACKS NO.
Sweat 6.0
Kerrigan 5.5
Settle 5.0
Young 4.5
J.Allen 2.0
Bostic 2.0
Collins 2.0
Curl 2.0
Holcomb 1.5
Ioannidis 1.5
Payne 1.0
Reaves 1.0
Moreland 0.5
Smith-Williams 0.5
TEAM 36.0
OPPONENTS 38.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Way 52 2509 48.3 44.5 21 61 0
TEAM 52 2509 48.2 44.5 21 61 0
OPPONENTS 50 2295 45.9 43.5 25 62 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
S.Sims 17 0 105 6.2 19 0
Wright 4 0 15 3.8 13 0
Johnson 1 0 3 3.0 3 0
Stroman 2 0 -2 -1.0 1 0
TEAM 24 0 121 5.0 19 0
OPPONENTS 26 0 157 6.0 17 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Johnson 22 487 22.1 46 0
Wright 2 30 15.0 20 0
S.Sims 3 42 14.0 20 0
TEAM 27 559 20.7 46 0
OPPONENTS 7 198 28.3 67 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
J.Allen 0 0 1
K.Allen 1 0 0
Christian 0 1 0
Darby 0 0 1
Gibson 2 0 0
Haskins 4 1 0
Inman 1 0 0
Kerrigan 0 0 1
McKissic 3 0 0
McLaurin 1 0 0
C.Sims 0 1 0
S.Sims 3 2 0
Smith 1 1 0
Thomas 0 1 0
Wright 3 2 0
TEAM 19 9 3
OPPONENTS 15 10 9
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 40 59 57 108 0 264
OPPONENTS 70 114 23 53 0 260
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Hopkins 0 0 0 0 25 26 19 25 50 0 82
Gibson 11 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 66
Thomas 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
Barber 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
McLaurin 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Inman 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
K.Allen 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Haskins 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
McKissic 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
C.Sims 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
S.Sims 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Sweat 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
J.Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2
TEAM 30 17 12 0 25 26 19 25 50 1 239
OPPONENTS 28 9 18 1 26 28 22 25 59 0 234
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Hopkins 0/ 0 3/ 3 6/ 7 9/ 13 1/ 2
TEAM 0/ 0 3/ 3 6/ 7 9/ 13 1/ 2
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 4/ 4 9/ 10 6/ 6 3/ 5