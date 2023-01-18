Washington 116, N.Y. Knicks 105

Kuzma 11-24 1-3 27, Porzingis 6-17 6-6 22, Gafford 3-4 0-0 6, Beal 7-11 3-3 18, Morris 5-10 0-0 13, Avdija 6-11 0-1 14, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Hachimura 0-7 0-0 0, Kispert 1-2 2-2 5, Wright 3-8 4-4 11. Totals 42-95 16-19 116.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships