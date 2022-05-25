Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|27
|1
|6
|1
|
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ríos dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Taylor cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lux lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bellinger ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Betts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strnge-Gordon ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Washington
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1