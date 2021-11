Buoyed by 11 top-five finishes and a school record from sophomore Miller Ward, the Darien girls swimming and diving team completed the FCIAC season with a third-place finish at the conference championships last week.

Ward swam to a time of 54.88 in the 100-yard butterfly, setting a new Blue Wave record and edging. Trumbull’s Lauren Walsh (55.21) for the top spot. Ward was also second in the 200 individual medley in 2:03.80, with Walsh in first at 2:02.74.

Greenwich, which hosted the swim finals on Saturday, claimed the FCIAC championship with Ridgefield in the runner-up spot. Darien, Staples and New Canaan rounded out the top five.

The Wave was 7-1 in dual meets and won the FCIAC’s East Division championship this fall. They placed 15 swimmers and four divers in the conference finals.

Darien kicked off Saturday’s swim finals with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Junior Meg Erickson swam the leadoff leg, and was followed by Ward, and juniors Emily Kalvaitis and Natalia Ferranto, with the team touching the wall at 1:47.50.

Ferranto also had a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.11, and was fifth in the 100 freestyle (53.90).

Erickson took third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:11.54, followed by senior Alexandra Spataro in fifth (5:16.48) and sophomore Erin Luecke in seventh (5:22.03).

In the 100 butterfly, Kalvaitis was fourth (57.71); in the 100 backstroke, senior Maggie Sedlak was fifth (1:00.24); in the 200 freestyle, junior Lily Bradbury was fifth (1:57.91); and in the 200 IM, Erickson was sixth (2:11.32).

The Wave’s freestyle relay teams were both fourth.

Maggie Sedlak, Kalvaitis, junior Lily Voight and Ferranto finished the 200 free relay in 1:39.09, and Magfgie Sedlak, Bradbnury, Erickson and Ward finished the 400 free relay in 3:37,95.

In the diving finals, held at Westhill High last Thursday, freshman Megan Hayes had Darien’s best finish, scoring 373.75 to take seventh place, with sophomore Annelise 10th (325.50).

FCIAC Swimming and Diving Finals

Darien Finishes: 200 medley relay: 2 Darien (Meg Erickson, Miller Ward, Emily Kalvaitis, Natalia Ferranto) 1:46.50; 200 freestyle: 5 Lily Bradbury 1:57.91, 9 Maggie Sedlak 1:57.20, 11 Lily Voight 2:01.13; 200 individual medley: 2 Ward 2:03.80. 6 Erickson 2:11.32, 13 Kalvaitis 2:15.14, 15 Alexandra Spataro 2:15.99; 50 freestyle: 2 Ferranto 24.11, 10 Liisa Jalakas 25.86; Diving: 7 Megan Hayes 373.75, 10 Annelise Enters 325.50, 14 Lily Wurm 320.25, 15 Olivia Perkins 312.85; 100 butterfly: 1 Ward 54.88, 4 Kalvaitis 57.71, 14 Voight 1:01.76; 100 freestyle: 5 Ferranto 53.90, 11 Bradbury 55.08, 14 Jalakas 56.33, 15 Addison Sedlak 56.50; 500 freestyle: 3 Erickson 5:11.54, 5 Spataro 5:16.48, 7 Erin Luecke 5:22.03; 200 freestyle relay: 4 Darien (Maggie Sedlak, Kalvaitis, Voight, Ferranto) 1:39.09; 100 backstroke: 5 Maggie Sedlak 1:00.24, 10 Erika Clough 1:02.80, 16 Addison Sedlak 1:06.21; 100 breaststroke: 13 Luecke 1:12.09; 400 freestyle relay: 4 Darien (Maggie Sedlak, Bradbury, Erickson, Ward) 3:37.95.