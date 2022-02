BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker had a career-high and UAB program high 42 points on 14-for-23 shooting — including 8 for 16 from 3-point range — and UAB romped over Middle Tennessee 97-75 on Saturday.

Walker's point total broke the previous record of 41 points held by current UAB head coach Andy Kennedy when he was a player and Robert Vaden. Kennedy scored 41 against Saint Louis on Jan. 13, 1991.