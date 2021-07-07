Wainwright wins fourth straight decision, Cards beat Giants JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 1:28 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Edmundo Sosa homered to back Adam Wainwright's fourth straight winning decision, Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Tuesday night.
St. Louis left fielder Dylan Carlson made a tremendous game-ending catch at the wall with runners on first and third.