Wagner 82, Neumann 52

James 0-2 1-2 1, Ju.Smith 0-3 4-4 4, Vaughns 8-17 0-4 16, T.Lewis 0-5 0-0 0, Starr 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 4-12 11-12 22, White 1-1 1-2 3, Tabasso 0-2 0-0 0, Tepedino 0-1 2-4 2, Kortue 1-1 2-2 4, Little 0-1 0-0 0, McShane 0-0 0-0 0, Vazquez 0-0 0-0 0, Conway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 21-30 52.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute