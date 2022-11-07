Wagner 76, Temple 73, OT

Lewis 1-1 0-0 2, B.Brown 3-5 2-2 9, Hunt 8-18 1-3 19, Moore 5-10 3-6 13, Williams 4-13 7-9 16. Totals 27-64 15-22 76.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1