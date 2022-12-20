Wagner 58, Delaware St. 51

K.Lewis 2-5 3-4 7, B.Brown 5-9 5-7 15, Hunt 7-14 4-4 22, Moore 1-9 0-0 2, Williams 1-7 0-2 2, Ezquerra 2-3 0-0 6, Taylor 0-4 1-2 1, Price Noel 1-6 0-0 3, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 13-19 58.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies