Wade's 3-run homer leads Giants to fifth straight win JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 13, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run homer in the fourth, pitcher Logan Webb added a two-run single moments earlier to help his winning cause, and the MLB-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win and seventh in eight games.
Alex Dickerson hit an RBI double in the second and Curt Casali doubled in a run to start the six-run fourth for San Francisco, which owns the top record in the big leagues at 74-41. The Giants have the club's best record through 115 games since the 1993 team was 77-38 at this stage on the way to 103 wins in Dusty Baker's first season as manager.