ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — DeShaun Wade scored 17 points and Longwood stretched its winning streak to nine games with a 56-48 victory over UNC Asheville on Wednesday night.

Wade made 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Lancers (16-5, 8-0 Big South Conference). Zac Watson had 12 points. Isaiah Wilkins had eight rebounds.