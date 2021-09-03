Wacha goes 6 effective innings, Rays beat Twins 5-3 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 11:19 p.m.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Wacha struck out seven over six innings, Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI triple during a three-run second and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Friday night.
The AL East-leading Rays had lost two straight following a nine-game winning streak. Tampa Bay is 32-13 since the All-Star break.