WHAT TO WATCH: Men's hockey final highlights last few medals NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer Feb. 18, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 2:06 p.m.
1 of8 The Russian Olympic Committee celebrates the winning goal during a shootout by Arseni Gritsyuk in a men's semifinal hockey game against Sweden at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Finland's Harri Pesonen (82) celebrates after scoring a goal against Slovakia during a men's semifinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. Finland won 2-0. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman, of the United States, finish the women's bobsleigh heat 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, of China, compete in the pairs short program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Sweden's Niklas Edin throws a rock during a men's curling semifinal match between Canada and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BEIJING (AP) — Finland has never won an Olympic gold medal in hockey.
To break that drought, the Finns will have to beat the defending champion Russians — the team that, if you include all of its various designations, has won as many Olympic titles in men's hockey as anyone.