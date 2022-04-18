WBC president says made 'innocent mistake' meeting Kinahan

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — The president of the World Boxing Council has acknowledged making an “innocent mistake” by meeting with a promoter who fronts an Irish organized crime gang that has been targeted with sanctions by the American government.

Mauricio Sulaiman attended a boxing event in Dubai last month and was pictured alongside Daniel Kinahan, one of the leaders of a gang for whom a reward of $5 million was offered by the U.S. Treasury Department for information that will lead to its destruction or arrest and conviction.