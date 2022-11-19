W. Carolina 98, Lamar 91, OT

Claude 6-12 5-9 17, Jackson 6-10 0-0 16, Ru.Jones 4-8 2-3 14, Woolbright 7-8 4-6 19, Ty.Harris 3-8 2-2 11, Campbell 4-6 3-3 12, Pelote 3-7 0-0 9, Bacote 0-0 0-0 0, Granger 0-2 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 16-23 98.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute