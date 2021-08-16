Votto gets 2,000th hit, Reds hand Cubs 12th straight loss MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 16, 2021
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India homered and drove in five runs, Wade Miley threw seven shutout innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat Chicago 14-5 on Monday night, handing the free-falling Cubs their 12th straight loss.
Joey Votto, the 37-year-old Cincinnati first baseman who has been on a tear since the All-Star break, got the 2,000th hit of his career, a solid single in the seventh. Votto came up again later in the inning and drove in a run with another base hit during an eight-run Reds outburst.