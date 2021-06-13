Vols end Mainieri's run, reach Omaha for 1st time since 2005 June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 7:16 p.m.
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri looks on during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Tennessee Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.
A Tennessee fan watches during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against LSU, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) takes a throw to first base as Tennessee's Max Ferguson (2) tries to beat it out during an NCAA college baseball super regional game Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello reacts to a call during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against LSU, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (3) is congratulated by third base Nolan Cane after hitting a home run during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Tennessee, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.
LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) throws to a batter during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Tennessee, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell (29) throws to a batter during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against LSU, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.
11 of11
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Rucker hit two home runs in Game 2 of the Nashville Super Regional, and No. 3 national seed Tennessee advanced to the College World Series with a 15-6 win over LSU, concluding the career of Tigers coach Paul Mainieri on Sunday.
The Volunteers (50-16) will make their fifth CWS appearance and first since 2005. They set program records for runs in a super regional game and home runs (six) in an NCAA Tournament game.