Voit homers, drives in 5 as Padres rally past Cubs 12-5 MARK GONZALES, Associated Press June 14, 2022 Updated: June 14, 2022 11:42 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Voit hit a two-run homer and a three-run double as the San Diego Padres rallied from a five-run deficit to hand the Chicago Cubs their eighth straight loss, 12-5 on Tuesday night.
The Padres trailed 5-0 when Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks was pulled after allowing a double to Jake Cronenworth to start the sixth inning. Voit homered off reliever Chris Martin to spark a four-run sixth, and his double off Mychal Givens gave the Padres the lead for good at 7-5 and highlighted a six-run seventh.