Vogt hits home run, sacrifice fly as A's beat Blue Jays 5-1 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer July 4, 2022 Updated: July 5, 2022 12:44 a.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Vogt cherished going to San Francisco Giants games on July 4 or Mother's Day as a kid coming from Central California, and now he really appreciates playing on special holidays.
On Monday, the 37-year-old Vogt changed his walk-up music to “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen and then swung for the fences.
JANIE McCAULEY