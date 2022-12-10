Vermont 73, Colgate 72

Veretto 5-10 0-0 14, Duncan 7-14 0-1 15, Gibson 1-4 0-0 3, Penn 2-6 0-0 4, Sullivan 2-5 3-3 8, Deloney 4-10 2-2 13, Hurley 5-5 0-0 12, P.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Alamutu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 5-6 73.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs