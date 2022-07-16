Verlander gets MLB-leading 12th win as Astros beat A's 5-0 KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer July 16, 2022 Updated: July 16, 2022 6:58 p.m.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander follows through on a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Houston.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Houston.
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jared Koenig delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado reacts after hitting a grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado, second from left, celebrates his grand slam with Jake Meyers, left, Chas McCormick (20), and Yuli Gurriel during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Houston.
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander struck out 10 in six sharp innings to post his MLB-leading 12th win and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Saturday.
Martín Maldonado hit a second-inning grand slam as the AL West-leading Astros bounced back after a 5-1 loss in the series opener Friday night. The A's actually outhit Houston 7-6, but had little to show for it.
KRISTIE RIEKEN