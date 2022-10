This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen have not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Verlander struck out 10 and walked one in five innings before being pulled after 77 pitches Tuesday night. The AL West champion Astros led the NL wild-card Phillies 8-0 at the point.