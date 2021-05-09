Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 9, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 53 21 39 60 25 28 6 1 8 95 .221 F 67 Max Pacioretty 48 24 27 51 20 14 6 0 6 174 .138 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 53 17 25 42 17 39 3 0 4 170 .100 D 27 Shea Theodore 51 8 34 42 26 14 0 0 0 157 .051 F 71 William Karlsson 54 14 24 38 18 4 1 0 4 102 .137 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 49 14 21 35 21 27 2 1 5 81 .173 D 23 Alec Martinez 53 9 23 32 26 12 3 0 2 85 .106 F 89 Alex Tuch 53 18 14 32 17 26 2 0 3 131 .137 F 19 Reilly Smith 51 14 9 23 8 16 4 2 1 116 .121 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 39 5 16 21 18 14 0 0 1 113 .044 F 92 Tomas Nosek 38 8 10 18 7 10 0 0 2 59 .136 D 14 Nicolas Hague 50 5 11 16 12 31 0 0 0 73 .068 F 10 Nicolas Roy 48 6 8 14 7 14 0 0 1 46 .130 F 28 William Carrier 50 5 8 13 -2 16 0 0 0 62 .081 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 42 2 9 11 -5 30 0 0 0 44 .045 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 49 2 9 11 8 24 0 0 1 52 .038 F 9 Cody Glass 27 4 6 10 6 8 4 0 0 28 .143 D 3 Brayden McNabb 39 2 5 7 8 16 0 0 0 38 .053 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 28 3 2 5 -4 2 0 0 0 31 .097 F 75 Ryan Reaves 37 1 4 5 0 27 0 0 0 26 .038 F 26 Mattias Janmark 13 1 3 4 3 2 0 0 0 20 .050 D 22 Nick Holden 17 0 2 2 3 2 0 0 0 23 .000 F 13 Tomas Jurco 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 .000 F 18 Peyton Krebs 4 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 38 Patrick Brown 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 15 Dylan Sikura 5 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 54 183 313 496 238 400 31 4 38 1748 .105 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 120 192 312 -252 425 19 2 13 1487 .081 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 35 2086 2.04 25 10 0 5 71 970 0.927 0 1 2 90 Robin Lehner 18 1096 2.3 13 3 2 1 42 484 0.913 0 1 0 35 Oscar Dansk 1 61 3.93 1 0 0 0 4 29 0.862 0 0 0 36 Logan Thompson 1 8 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 54 3276 2.17 39 13 2 6 117 1485 .919 183 313 400 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3276 3.22 15 29 10 3 174 1739 .895 120 192 425 More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle