Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 16, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 25 10 23 33 17 15 1 0 6 44 .227 F 67 Max Pacioretty 26 14 13 27 12 6 4 0 4 112 .125 F 89 Alex Tuch 26 13 7 20 10 16 2 0 1 56 .232 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 26 8 11 19 7 26 1 0 2 74 .108 D 27 Shea Theodore 23 4 15 19 10 12 0 0 0 62 .065 F 71 William Karlsson 26 6 12 18 10 0 0 0 2 44 .136 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 25 7 11 18 13 6 2 0 2 29 .241 D 23 Alec Martinez 26 2 11 13 12 10 0 0 0 35 .057 F 19 Reilly Smith 26 6 5 11 9 2 1 1 1 59 .102 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 18 2 8 10 8 2 0 0 0 50 .040 F 9 Cody Glass 21 3 6 9 4 4 3 0 0 22 .136 D 14 Nicolas Hague 23 2 7 9 7 6 0 0 0 37 .054 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 26 2 4 6 4 10 0 0 1 27 .074 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 15 3 2 5 -1 2 0 0 0 16 .188 F 10 Nicolas Roy 24 1 3 4 4 8 0 0 0 19 .053 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 22 0 3 3 -3 14 0 0 0 16 .000 F 92 Tomas Nosek 18 2 1 3 -3 4 0 0 0 22 .091 F 28 William Carrier 22 0 2 2 -4 8 0 0 0 20 .000 F 75 Ryan Reaves 26 0 2 2 -6 18 0 0 0 15 .000 D 3 Brayden McNabb 11 0 1 1 3 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 38 Patrick Brown 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 .000 D 22 Nick Holden 11 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 17 .000 TEAM TOTALS 26 85 147 232 117 189 14 1 19 788 .108 OPPONENT TOTALS 26 56 88 144 -121 197 10 1 6 715 .078 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 20 1188 1.77 15 5 0 4 35 547 0.936 0 0 2 90 Robin Lehner 5 304 2.96 3 1 1 0 15 136 0.89 0 0 0 35 Oscar Dansk 1 61 3.93 1 0 0 0 4 29 0.862 0 0 0 36 Logan Thompson 1 8 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 26 1574 2.08 19 6 1 4 54 714 .922 85 147 189 OPPONENT TOTALS 26 1574 3.12 7 14 5 2 81 784 .892 56 88 197