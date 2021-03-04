Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 4, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 19 5 19 24 12 13 1 0 3 30 .167 F 67 Max Pacioretty 19 10 7 17 9 4 3 0 3 85 .118 F 71 William Karlsson 19 6 10 16 7 0 0 0 2 35 .171 F 89 Alex Tuch 19 9 7 16 4 12 2 0 1 37 .243 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 19 7 7 14 5 22 1 0 2 51 .137 D 27 Shea Theodore 16 3 11 14 9 10 0 0 0 49 .061 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 19 6 6 12 11 4 2 0 2 22 .273 F 9 Cody Glass 15 3 6 9 1 2 3 0 0 17 .176 D 23 Alec Martinez 19 1 8 9 10 8 0 0 0 27 .037 D 14 Nicolas Hague 16 2 6 8 7 4 0 0 0 21 .095 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 16 2 6 8 2 2 0 0 0 45 .044 F 19 Reilly Smith 19 3 4 7 6 2 0 1 0 39 .077 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 19 2 4 6 5 6 0 0 1 20 .100 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 16 0 3 3 -1 5 0 0 0 12 .000 F 10 Nicolas Roy 17 1 1 2 0 6 0 0 0 14 .071 F 28 William Carrier 19 0 1 1 -4 6 0 0 0 17 .000 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 10 0 1 1 -5 0 0 0 0 8 .000 F 92 Tomas Nosek 12 1 0 1 -4 4 0 0 0 13 .077 F 75 Ryan Reaves 19 0 1 1 -3 13 0 0 0 13 .000 D 22 Nick Holden 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 .000 D 3 Brayden McNabb 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 19 61 108 169 70 141 12 1 14 574 .106 OPPONENT TOTALS 19 40 63 103 -73 145 6 1 4 528 .076 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 14 840 1.71 11 3 0 3 24 391 0.939 0 0 2 90 Robin Lehner 5 304 2.96 3 1 1 0 15 136 0.89 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 19 1150 2.05 14 4 1 3 39 527 .924 61 108 141 OPPONENT TOTALS 19 1150 3.05 5 11 3 1 58 571 .894 40 63 145 More for youSportsUConn men snare huge win at Seton Hall behind Isaiah...By David BorgesSportsGirls ice hockey top performers/games to watchBy Dave Stewart