Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 8, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 9 3 11 14 7 9 0 0 2 19 .158 F 67 Max Pacioretty 9 6 5 11 7 4 1 0 1 41 .146 D 27 Shea Theodore 9 3 6 9 7 2 0 0 0 34 .088 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 9 2 6 8 5 10 0 0 1 20 .100 F 89 Alex Tuch 9 3 5 8 0 8 1 0 0 16 .188 F 71 William Karlsson 9 3 3 6 3 0 0 0 1 20 .150 D 23 Alec Martinez 9 0 6 6 7 4 0 0 0 12 .000 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 9 3 2 5 6 2 1 0 2 10 .300 F 9 Cody Glass 5 2 2 4 0 0 2 0 0 8 .250 D 14 Nicolas Hague 6 1 3 4 5 2 0 0 0 10 .100 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 7 1 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 20 .050 F 19 Reilly Smith 9 3 1 4 5 0 0 1 0 21 .143 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 7 0 2 2 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 9 1 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 13 .077 F 92 Tomas Nosek 9 1 0 1 -1 4 0 0 0 11 .091 F 75 Ryan Reaves 9 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 6 .000 F 10 Nicolas Roy 9 0 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 28 William Carrier 9 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 10 .000 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 22 Nick Holden 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 3 Brayden McNabb 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 9 32 58 90 52 67 5 1 7 292 .110 OPPONENT TOTALS 9 21 31 52 -55 69 5 1 1 227 .093 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 90 Robin Lehner 5 304 2.96 3 1 1 0 15 136 0.89 0 0 0 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 4 239 1.26 4 0 0 1 5 90 0.944 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 9 545 2.22 7 1 1 1 20 226 .907 32 58 67 OPPONENT TOTALS 9 545 3.33 2 6 1 0 30 290 .890 21 31 69 More for youSportsUConn AD Benedict sees value in playing Big East tournamentsBy Doug BonjourSportsNo. 3 UConn vs. No. 2 South Carolina: Time, TV and what...By Doug Bonjour