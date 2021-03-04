Vegas 5, Minnesota 1

Minnesota 0 1 0 — 1 Vegas 1 1 3 — 5 First Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 9 (Glass, Hague), 2:03. Second Period_2, Vegas, Marchessault 7 (Karlsson, Tuch), 5:03. 3, Minnesota, Foligno 7 (Cole, Soucy), 9:58. Third Period_4, Vegas, Stone 5 (Stephenson), 11:08. 5, Vegas, Stephenson 6 (Pacioretty, Stone), 16:38. 6, Vegas, Karlsson 6 (Hague), 17:41 (en). Shots on Goal_Minnesota 10-7-20_37. Vegas 12-8-8_28. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Vegas 0 of 2. Goalies_Minnesota, Talbot 4-3-1 (27 shots-23 saves). Vegas, Fleury 11-3-0 (37-36). A_2,610 (17,367). T_2:25. Referees_Trevor Hanson, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Brad Kovachik. More for youSportsUConn men snare huge win at Seton Hall behind Isaiah...By David BorgesSportsGirls ice hockey top performers/games to watchBy Dave Stewart