Vegas 3, San Jose 1

San Jose 0 1 0 1
Vegas 1 1 1 3

First Period_1, Vegas, Kolesar 6 (Howden), 2:16.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Gregor 3 (Bonino, Cogliano), 1:53. 3, Vegas, Smith 15 (Karlsson, Marchessault), 13:56.

Third Period_4, Vegas, Smith 16 (Marchessault, Karlsson), 4:45.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 4-6-7_17. Vegas 11-10-10_31.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 0; Vegas 0 of 1.

Goalies_San Jose, Sawchenko 0-1-0 (20 shots-18 saves), San Jose, Reimer 15-12-5 (11-10). Vegas, Lehner 20-13-1 (17-16).

A_17,819 (17,367). T_2:20.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Cherrey.

