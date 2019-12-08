Vasilevskiy has 37 saves, Lightning beat Sharks 7-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 37 saves, Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay also got two goals from Tyler Johnson. Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman and Carter Verhaeghe had the other goals, and Killorn added three assists.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored with 5:16 remaining for the Sharks, who had picked up a point in their previous five road games (4-0-1). Martin Jones was pulled early in the third after allowing four goals on 21 shots.

Vasilevskiy made a nifty pad save on Kevin Labanc, who skated down the slot and took a pass from Joe Thornton 6 minutes into the second.

After tying Stan Mikita, Joe Mullen and Darryl Sittler for 49th place on the NHL power-play list on his first goal with 27 seconds to go in the second, Stamkos then tied Glenn Anderson for 48th with his 151st career man-advantage goal in the third.

The Lightning converted two of four chances with the man advantage.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Vasilevskiy has 37 saves, Lightning beat Sharks 7-1 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

Johnson opened the scoring 3:10 into the game. The Lightning didn't allow a goal during three short-handed situations in the opening 10 minutes of play.

San Jose is 0 for 23, including four opportunities Saturday, on the power play over its last 10 games.

Killorn got a loose puck and scored an in-close goal to make it 2-0 at 12:29 of the second.

Hedman, Johnson and Verhaeghe also had third-period goals. It was Verhaeghe's first NHL goal.

NOTES: Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought. ... Jones lost for just the third time in last 13 starts. ... Thornton has not scored a goal in his last 40 games. He is three away from becoming the 12th player to appear in 1,600 NHL games. ... Hedman has a goal in three straight games. ... Tampa Bay RW Nikita Kucherov had his seven-game point streak (four goals, 13 points) end.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Play the third of four straight road games Sunday night at Florida.

Lightning: Host the New York Islanders on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports