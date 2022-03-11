Vandy rallies from 15-point 2nd-half deficit, beats Alabama

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 26 points, Myles Stute added 18 and 11th-seeded Vanderbilt rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to upset six-seed and defending SEC tournament champ Alabama 82-76 Thursday night.
Alabama (19-13) beat Vanderbilt 74-72 on Feb. 22 and Pippen declared after the Commodores' win over Georgia on Wednesday that the Tide was “a very beatable team ... a team we wanted to play.” And with his famous father in the stands, he proved himself right, helping to send the Commodores (17-15) into Friday's quarterfinals against third-seeded and fifth-ranked Kentucky.