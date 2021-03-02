Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 2, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 6 Brock Boeser 25 12 11 23 -2 10 3 1 1 62 .194 D 43 Quinn Hughes 25 2 19 21 -13 8 0 0 0 59 .034 F 9 J.T. Miller 22 5 15 20 -4 14 1 0 1 37 .135 F 40 Elias Pettersson 25 9 11 20 1 6 4 0 1 61 .148 F 53 Bo Horvat 25 9 7 16 -9 8 4 0 1 58 .155 D 57 Tyler Myers 25 3 9 12 0 37 0 1 1 44 .068 F 36 Nils Hoglander 25 4 6 10 -3 6 1 0 1 57 .070 F 70 Tanner Pearson 25 5 4 9 -6 22 1 0 0 57 .088 D 88 Nate Schmidt 25 3 4 7 1 2 0 0 1 37 .081 F 20 Brandon Sutter 25 6 1 7 -1 2 0 1 0 44 .136 D 8 Jordie Benn 19 1 5 6 2 5 0 0 0 21 .048 F 64 Tyler Motte 15 5 1 6 -1 12 0 0 1 29 .172 F 83 Jay Beagle 25 1 4 5 -1 6 0 0 0 18 .056 D 23 Alexander Edler 24 0 4 4 -3 26 0 0 0 39 .000 F 96 Adam Gaudette 21 2 2 4 -7 10 0 0 0 44 .045 F 26 Antoine Roussel 24 1 2 3 3 33 0 0 0 21 .048 D 27 Travis Hamonic 7 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 12 .000 F 21 Loui Eriksson 5 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 48 Olli Juolevi 15 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 .071 F 71 Zack MacEwen 14 1 0 1 1 17 0 0 0 16 .063 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 18 Jake Virtanen 20 1 0 1 -3 26 0 0 0 28 .036 F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 9 0 0 0 -7 6 0 0 0 8 .000 F 13 Jayce Hawryluk 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 25 71 110 181 -54 272 14 3 8 778 .091 OPPONENT TOTALS 25 85 131 216 43 246 18 3 16 815 .104 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 15 883 3.05 5 9 1 1 45 482 0.907 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 10 598 3.51 4 5 1 0 35 328 0.893 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 25 1505 3.2 9 14 2 1 80 810 .896 71 110 272 OPPONENT TOTALS 25 1505 2.72 16 8 1 3 68 775 .909 85 131 246 More for youSportsUConn Report podcast: CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein is this...By David BorgesSportsTop-ranked UConn women close out regular season with...By Doug Bonjour