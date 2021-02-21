Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 21, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 6 Brock Boeser 21 12 9 21 -1 8 3 1 1 56 .214 D 43 Quinn Hughes 21 2 18 20 -13 8 0 0 0 54 .037 F 9 J.T. Miller 18 4 12 16 -3 12 1 0 1 32 .125 F 53 Bo Horvat 21 8 7 15 -8 6 4 0 1 47 .170 F 40 Elias Pettersson 21 5 9 14 1 6 3 0 1 50 .100 D 57 Tyler Myers 21 2 8 10 0 35 0 1 1 36 .056 F 36 Nils Hoglander 21 3 6 9 -4 4 0 0 1 44 .068 F 70 Tanner Pearson 21 5 4 9 -6 22 1 0 0 48 .104 F 64 Tyler Motte 15 5 1 6 -1 12 0 0 1 29 .172 F 83 Jay Beagle 21 1 4 5 0 6 0 0 0 15 .067 F 20 Brandon Sutter 21 5 0 5 -4 0 0 1 0 38 .132 D 8 Jordie Benn 15 1 3 4 0 5 0 0 0 15 .067 D 23 Alexander Edler 20 0 4 4 -3 22 0 0 0 32 .000 D 88 Nate Schmidt 21 2 2 4 0 2 0 0 0 35 .057 F 26 Antoine Roussel 20 1 2 3 1 29 0 0 0 14 .071 F 96 Adam Gaudette 17 2 0 2 -10 8 0 0 0 37 .054 D 27 Travis Hamonic 5 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 21 Loui Eriksson 5 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 48 Olli Juolevi 13 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 12 .083 F 71 Zack MacEwen 11 1 0 1 2 12 0 0 0 14 .071 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 18 Jake Virtanen 16 1 0 1 -2 22 0 0 0 25 .040 F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 9 0 0 0 -7 6 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 21 61 94 155 -60 241 12 3 7 660 .092 OPPONENT TOTALS 21 74 111 185 51 217 14 3 13 694 .107 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 12 706 3.31 4 7 1 0 39 393 0.901 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 9 540 3.44 4 5 0 0 31 297 0.896 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 21 1265 3.33 8 12 1 0 70 690 .893 61 94 241 OPPONENT TOTALS 21 1265 2.81 13 7 1 2 59 658 .908 74 111 217 More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn crushes Xavier behind Christyn Williams' 22...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn falls to Villanova in Big East showdownBy David Borges