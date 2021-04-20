Vancouver 6, Toronto 3

Toronto 1 1 1 — 3 Vancouver 0 2 4 — 6 First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 15 (Nylander, Kerfoot), 16:55. Second Period_2, Vancouver, Sutter 7 (Boeser, Hamonic), 5:33. 3, Vancouver, Hughes 3 (Miller), 10:08. 4, Toronto, Tavares 16 (Matthews, Nylander), 17:14 (pp). Third Period_5, Toronto, Brooks 2 (Holl, Marner), 3:10 (sh). 6, Vancouver, Hoglander 9 (Boeser, Hughes), 6:43. 7, Vancouver, Pearson 7 (Hughes, Miller), 9:48 (pp). 8, Vancouver, Pearson 8, 13:36. 9, Vancouver, Sutter 8 (Schmidt), 19:24 (en). Shots on Goal_Toronto 13-19-8_40. Vancouver 12-8-9_29. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 2. Goalies_Toronto, Rittich 4-7-2 (28 shots-23 saves). Vancouver, Holtby 5-6-2 (40-37). A_0 (18,910). T_2:26. More for youSportsUConn, Indiana reschedule football meeting to 2026Staff reportsSportsReports: New London's Reed retires after seven NFL seasonsBy Michael Fornabaio Referees_Eric Furlatt, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Derek Nansen.