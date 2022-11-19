Valparaiso 68, Incarnate Word 64

Griscti 5-6 1-1 14, Krause 3-5 0-0 7, Miller 4-11 0-0 8, Swaby 1-4 1-2 4, Yoder 5-12 0-0 11, Morgan 1-2 0-1 3, Cisse 2-8 0-0 6, Dennis 2-8 2-2 6, Payne 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 25-59 4-7 64.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute