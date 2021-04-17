Skip to main content
Sports

VMI 31, The Citadel 17

The Citadel 0 10 7 0 17
VMI 14 7 3 7 31
First Quarter

VMI_Bridy 17 pass from Morgan (Rice kick), 07:43

VMI_Herres 3 pass from Morgan (Rice kick), 01:19

Second Quarter

CIT_Adams 1 run (Kintner kick), 07:33

VMI_Morgan 3 run (Rice kick), 04:14

CIT_FG Kintner 32, 00:17

Third Quarter

CIT_Adams 22 run (Kintner kick), 09:52

VMI_FG Rice 38, 06:41

Fourth Quarter

VMI_Jackson 50 pass from Morgan (Rice kick), 01:52

CIT VMI
First downs 17 21
Rushes-yards 65-271 28-76
Passing 16 344
Comp-Att-Int 2-8-0 26-35-0
Return Yards 58 73
Punts-Avg. 5-39.4 1-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalty-Yards 7-48 8-61
Time of Possession 33:46 26:14

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_The Citadel, Na. Storch 31-93, Ja. Adams 20-83, Nk. Njoku 7-53, Ra. Webb 1-30, Co. Wallace 5-8, Sa. Llewellyn 1-4. VMI, Ra. Raymond 10-44, Se. Morgan 11-29, Ko. Bridy 5-7, Team 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_The Citadel, Ja. Adams 2-8-0-16. VMI, Se. Morgan 25-34-0-328, Ma. Brimigion 1-1-0-16.

RECEIVING_The Citadel, Co. Owens 1-8, Co. Wallace 1-8. VMI, Ja. Herres 11-123, Mi. Jackson 5-84, Ra. Raymond 2-44, Ch. Knox 4-37, Ma. Brimigion 1-21, Ko. Bridy 2-19, Ai. Twombly 1-16.

More for you