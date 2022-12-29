Utah Valley St. 80, Sam Houston St. 64

Ezeagu 1-2 1-2 3, Huefner 2-6 4-4 9, Grant 6-16 4-4 16, May 0-5 0-0 0, Powers 3-9 2-2 10, Ray 5-13 0-2 13, Ikpe 1-3 2-3 4, Scroggins 2-2 0-0 4, Nicholas 1-2 0-0 3, Wrzeszcz 1-3 0-0 2, Wilkerson 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 13-17 64.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies