Utah State 28, UNLV 24

Utah St. 7 7 7 7 - 28 UNLV 17 0 7 0 - 24 First Quarter UNLV_FG Gutierrez 26, 11:16. USU_Scarver 100 kickoff return (Coles kick), 11:03. UNLV_C.Williams 75 run (Gutierrez kick), 10:49. UNLV_C.Williams 1 run (Gutierrez kick), 5:45. Second Quarter USU_Thompkins 37 pass from Bonner (Coles kick), 13:20. Third Quarter USU_Thompkins 6 pass from Bonner (Coles kick), 13:09. UNLV_C.Williams 5 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:18. Fourth Quarter USU_Noa 11 run (Coles kick), :35. ___ USU UNLV First downs 24 13 Total Net Yards 435 334 Rushes-yards 44-150 32-223 Passing 285 111 Punt Returns 4-37 0-0 Kickoff Returns 4-185 1-18 Interceptions Ret. 2--1 1-45 Comp-Att-Int 21-32-1 12-24-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-2 2-6 Punts 2-39.5 6-40.667 Fumbles-Lost 3-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 8-55 7-95 Time of Possession 32:07 27:51 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Utah St., Tyler 17-59, Bonner 7-24, Noa 6-20, Makakona 5-18, Thompkins 1-17, Gentry 7-10, Gates 1-2. UNLV, C.Williams 27-221, Friel 1-4, (Team) 1-4, Martell 1-0, Rogers 2-(minus 6). PASSING_Utah St., Bonner 21-32-1-285. UNLV, Friel 11-21-1-107, Rogers 1-3-1-4. RECEIVING_Utah St., Thompkins 13-178, Wright 5-83, Bowling 1-14, McGriff 1-11, Scarver 1-9, Terrell 1-1. UNLV, K.Williams 4-48, Mendiola-Jensen 3-5, Magyar 2-20, Ballungay 1-28, Collins 1-6, Zeon 1-4. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Utah St., Coles 52, Coles 44, Coles 41.