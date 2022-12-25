Utah St. 82, Washington St. 73

Funk 5-10 0-0 12, Dorius 4-6 4-6 12, Bairstow 4-8 1-4 11, Jones 4-7 0-1 9, Shulga 4-6 1-1 11, Ashworth 4-6 1-2 12, Akin 5-5 0-1 10, Eytle-Rock 1-1 0-0 3, Hamoda 0-3 0-0 0, Zapala 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-53 7-15 82.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies