Utah 77, Washington St. 63

Gueye 6-15 8-10 20, Jakimovski 0-4 1-2 1, Rodman 2-7 3-3 9, Houinsou 1-8 0-0 2, Powell 4-11 0-0 10, Mullins 5-10 0-0 11, Darling 1-4 2-2 5, Rosario 0-0 1-2 1, Diongue 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-61 15-19 63.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships