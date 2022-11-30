Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

Mann 2-5 0-2 5, Morris Sr. 3-11 3-5 10, Zubac 5-7 2-2 12, Coffey 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 5-10 3-4 15, Covington 3-9 0-0 8, Diabate 4-8 3-3 11, Batum 2-4 2-3 8, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 4-12 1-2 10, Preston 1-2 0-0 2, Wall 7-19 12-13 26. Totals 37-93 28-36 112.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute