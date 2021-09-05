Uruguay wins, Colombia draws in troubled round of qualifiers

SAO PAULO (AP) — On a day overshadowed by the shocking suspension of the superclasico between Brazil and Argentina because of COVID-19 protocols, Uruguay and Colombia added key points in South American qualifying for the World Cup.
The Uruguayans thrashed eighth-place Bolivia 4-2 at home to move into fourth place with 12 points after eight matches. Colombia had a 1-1 draw at Paraguay. It was Colombia’s third consecutive draw, but enough for Reinaldo Rueda’s lineup to stop Paraguay moving into fifth spot in the standings.